Traveling this summer? Be prepared to pay.

Travelers should get ready for a chaotic and expensive summer.

Expedia is predicting it will be the busiest travel season ever.

Experts say high fuel prices, staffing shortages and flight cancellations nationwide are causing plane ticket prices to increase.

Consumer Reports is now calling on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to do more to protect passengers by creating a “bill of rights” that could be applied to all airlines.

In the meantime, expect higher prices and packed planes and hotels.