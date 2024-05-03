Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Threats To Democracy Risk US Economic Growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is arguing that a fractured democracy can have destructive effects on the economy.

In an address prepared for delivery Friday in Arizona, Yellen never mentions Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump by name but hints at his potential influence if he regains the White House.

Yellen uses economic data to paint a picture of how disregard for democratic institutions can bring economic harm.

Yellen’s remarks serve as a sort of warning for business leaders who may overlook Trump’s disregard for modern democratic norms because they prefer his vision of achieving growth by slashing taxes and stripping away regulations.