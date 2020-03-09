Tremper, Bradford Advance to Sectionals

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—It was an all-timer Saturday night at Tremper. The Trojans were down by more than 20 points after a rough start to the second half.

After their leading scorer fouled out with two technical fouls, the Trojans mounted a comeback-eventually defeating Franklin 88-83 in a WIAA Regional Final.

Jake Gross led the Trojans with 31 points. Head Coach Ben Chamness says that all the credit goes to his players.

Tremper now moves on to the Sectional Semis against West Allis Central Thursday.

Bradford advances as well with a 52-46 victory over Muskego Saturday. They get No 1 seed Racine Case who defeated Indian Trail 70-48. That game will be played Thursday as well.

Westosha Central’s season ended this weekend as they lost to Elkhorn 62-59.

Milwaukee Science eliminates St Joe’s 86-67.