Tremper Comes From Behind to Beat Bradford; Indian Trail Wins

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—The Tremper Trojans came back from a nearly 20 point deficit Saturday night to defeat Bradford 64-61.

The Trojans scored 44 points in the second half, led by Jake Gross who finished with 22.

Jyon Young scored 17 and Blake Hoffman poured in 11. Maxwell Glass led Bradford with 21.

Tremper improves to 12-5 overall and 6-5 in the Southeast Conference. Bradford falls to 7-4 and 13-5.

The Red Devils are now two games behind first place Racine Case.

They play at Park Friday.

Tremper hosts Central tomorrow.

Elsewhere Saturday…Indian Trail defeats Union Grove 70-69.

Jeremiah Suber led the way with 26 points for the Hawks while Ezra Stargell collected 20.

The Hawks host Destiny tomorrow and then Case on Friday. That’s Our Game of the Week…pregame Friday is set for 6:45 PM.