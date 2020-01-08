Tremper Defeats Bradford; Remains Tied For 1st With Indian Trail

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—The Tremper Trojans withstood a second half surge from Bradford as the Red Devils closed a 12 point deficit, as the Trojans won 64-63.

Bradford had a chance to win the game on the final play but missed a layup and a put back as time expired.

Trey Cardona led the Trojans with 23 points, while Jashon Lee led the northsiders with 26.

Tremper Head Coach Ben Chamness told WLIP that he’s proud of his team for withstanding the Bradford rally.

The Trojans are at Horlick Friday. Bradford is at Park.

Elsewhere…The Indian Trail Hawks stay tied with Tremper atop the Southeast Conference as they beat Oak Creek 54-52. Anthony Bernero led the Hawks with 19 points in the win, Jeremiah Suber had 16. The Hawks play at Case on Friday.

Boys Finals: Martin Luther defeats St Joe’s 79-63; St Cat’s 60 Westosha Central 34; Dominican 82 Shoreland 49;

Girls: Bradford 61 Tremper 46; Indian Trail 40 Oak Creek 32; Shoreland 36 Dominican 30; Christian Life 57 Salam 29; University Lake Trinity 48 Reuther 26; Elkhorn 56 Wilmot 47; Central 49 Delavan-Darien 48;