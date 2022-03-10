Tremper High School’s 40th Annual Blood Drive-Todd Hardy on Wake Up Kenosha

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is partnering with Tremper High School to host the 40th annual Tremper High School Blood Drive Thursday, March 10th in the Tremper Gym.

It’s the largest student-led blood drive in Wisconsin. Tremper Dean of Students Todd Hardy joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the event.

Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit versiti.org.