Tremper hosts Bradford in Basketball

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI —The Tremper Trojans are red hot heading into tonight’s match up with crosstown rival Bradford.

The Trojans are 8-1 coming off a 78-71 win over Franklin on Friday. They’re 3-1 and are tied with Indian Trail atop the Southeast Conference.

Bradford edged Racine Case Friday 59-58 to improve to 7-3. They’re 2-2 in conference.

The Lady Trojans and Red Devils will play the early game at Tremper beginning at 5:30.

We’ll have the boys game for you here on WLIP. Coverage begins at 7 PM.