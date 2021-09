KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Tremper QB Cash Raethke is a finalist for the “Rally Around Us Athlete of the Week” and he needs your vote to win.

He connected on a 32 yard pass to pull the Trojans within 6 on Friday night before the Trojans recovered the onside kick.

Raethke notched a 28 yard touchdown strike with 1:13 left to complete the 42-41 comeback win.

Raethke finished 16 of 26 for 250 yards and four scores.

If you want to vote for Cash for the Wissports Athlete of the Week click here