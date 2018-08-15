Trial Begins in Stabbing Incident

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man is on trial for allegedly stabbing someone over a traffic dispute. 53 year old Mark Carver is charged first degree recklessly endangering safety for the April incident. The stabbing happened at a Kenosha gas station after Carver and the 21 year old victim got into a traffic dispute.

The victim pulled into the station followed by Carver. The conflict continued and ended with Carver allegedly stabbing the man in the back. He had to be hospitalized.

Carver was later arrested. His defense says the stabbing was in self defense.