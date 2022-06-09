Trial Continues For Man Charged With Assault; Attempted Murder

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man charged with assaulting a woman is on trial.

36 year old Robert Eaton faces a series of felonies in the 2019 attack on a woman at his home in Trevor.

Court records indicated that the woman came to Eaton’s home responding to a series of text messages asking for her help.

However Eaton allegedly sexually assaulted her and shot at her before she was able to escape.

Deputies found her partially clothed outside the home.

Eaton was arrested after an hour-long standoff.

He faces a number felonies including 1st degree attempted homicide and sexual assault with a dangerous weapon.

He’s being held on $250,000 bond.