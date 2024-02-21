Trial Date Finally Set for 2022 Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect

(Waukegan, IL) An official trial date has been set for the suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting. Robert Crimo III faces over 100 felonies, including 21 counts of first degree murder, in connection with the July 4th, 2022 shooting that left seven dead and scores wounded. Late last year, Crimo fired his defense and said he would represent himself at a trial that would have started this month. But in January, the 23-year-old changed his mind and asked for his lawyers back…that request was granted, but also pushed court proceedings back. In court on Wednesday, both sides were told to be ready for trial in February of 2025.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-21-24)