Trial Date Set in Melodie Gliniewicz Case

(Waukegan, IL) After years of delays, a trial date has finally been set in the case of Melodie Gliniewicz. Gliniewicz is accused of helping her then Fox Lake Police officer husband Joe Gliniewicz, by allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from a youth program, and using it for personal gain.

Before he could be caught, Gliniewicz staged his 2015 suicide to look like he was killed in the line of duty. Delays in the case of his widow came because of a fight over marital privilege when it came to damning text messages and emails essential to the prosecution. After several moves between courts, it was ruled those messages can be used at trial.

Pretrial motions are set for March, with a current trial date of May 24th.