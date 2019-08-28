Trial in Kenosha Murder Continues

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI–We’re learning new information about a robbery that led to the shooting death of a Kenosha man.

41 year old Michael Cina is charged with murder in the death of 39 year old Bernard Reavers in a Kenosha apartment two years ago. The occupant of that unit-a longtime friend of Reavers- testified at Cina’s trial yesterday that Reavers had come up from his downstairs apartment to drop off a vacuum cleaner.

After hearing a noise in the next room, Reavers went to investigate.

The neighbor testified that she then heard a gunshot and found Reavers on the floor. She also spotted the shooter but couldn’t definitively say if it was Cina.

Prosecutors say DNA links him to the crime scene.The trial continues today.