Trial in the Death of 2 Year Old To Move Forward

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The trial of a Kenosha man in the death of a 2 year old will move forward as scheduled.

A judge denied a motion by the defense in the case to delay the August trial date because an expert witness doesn’t want to travel during the pandemic.

24 year old Hunter Jones is charged with homicide in the death of 2 year old Matthew Bolinski in March of 2019. Bolinski was in the care of an in-home daycare run by Hunter’s wife.

A status hearing in the case is set for later this month.