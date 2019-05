ANTIOCH, IL–Trial has been set for a Kenosha County man accused of blowing up a fuel tank in the Antioch area. John Nolan is facing charges of arson and criminal damage to property for the April 7th incident, that was allegedly part of a drunken rage.

Authorities say Nolan was upset because he was rejected for a date that night, though the destroyed property was not connected to that woman.

Trial has been set for June 24th.