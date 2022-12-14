Trump Organization Secretly Held In Contempt For Hindering Probe

NEW YORK (AP) – According to a judge’s secret contempt ruling, Donald Trump’s company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a $4,000 fine.

Court records made public Tuesday show that the Trump Organization was found to have been “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders, to the detriment of Manhattan prosecutors who were left ill-prepared to question witnesses.

The subpoenas preceded the Trump Organization’s July 2021 indictment on criminal tax fraud charges for helping executives avoid taxes on company-paid perks.

The company was convicted this month and faces a fine of up to $1.6 million.