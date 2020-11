President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally in Kenosha tonight. The president will be speaking at a rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport. This will be the president’s fourth trip to the Badger State in a little over a week. The event is expected to begin at 7 p.m. but doors will open at 4 p.m. The Kenosha rally is one of at least five rallies the president is scheduled to appear at today in four different states.