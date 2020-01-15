Trump uses rally to defend Iran policy as Democrats decry it

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–President Donald Trump rallied supporters Tuesday night by defending his decision to kill a top Iranian general.

At the same time, the Democrats vying to replace him used their final debate before primary voting begins to argue that doing so made the country less safe.

Trump fired up thousands in the battleground state of Wisconsin while the Democratic candidates squared off in Iowa ahead of that state’s Feb. 3 caucuses.

One of the hopefuls, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, said he feared that Trump’s actions in Iran could lead the United States into a foreign policy quagmire of the highest level.