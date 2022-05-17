Tues. Headlines: Body Found in Field; Kenosha “High” Covid Levels; “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A death investigation is underway in Kenosha County after a body was discovered in a field.

Reports say a woman’s body was found in a field near the 14400 block of 60th Street just after 11 AM Monday.

Few details on the investigation have been released.

Kenosha has a “High” Covid-19 Community Level according to new information from the Centers For Disease Control.

The CDC updated its Community Levels with new data on Thursday.

According to Kenosha County Health, that data includes the number of new Covid cases per 100-thousand people, new hospital admissions, and the average number of staffed inpatient beds.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends indoor mask wearing even for fully vaccinated individuals in communities with High Covid levels.

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit says that the “high” level “does not indicate a crisis level but does signal the risk of infection.”

Kenosha Police and other local law enforcement agencies will be out in force to make sure you’re wearing your seatbelt while in the car.

The Click it or Ticket campaign will run between May 23rd and June 5th-covering the time around the highly traveled Memorial Day Weekend.

Among the priorities in this year’s campaign is nighttime enforcement where more than half of vehicle passenger deaths occur.

According to a police press release about 88% of Wisconsin motorists use a seatbelt regularly-a number that’s been dropping in recent years.