Tues. Headlines: Kenosha Crews Battle Two Blazes; Woman Charged with Shooting Pit Bull

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Fire struck the apartment above a popular Kenosha establishment yesterday.

Fire crews were called to “The Garage” restaurant on 60th Street and 30th Avenue around noon.

The blaze was out shortly thereafter and no injuries were reported.

However the building is badly damaged.

In a Facebook post published yesterday the business said in part “…it is with a heavy heart that we must close for the foreseeable future…we will keep you updated as we learn more…”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A fire earlier in the day left damage to a garage on Kenosha’s northside.

The fire was reported around 8:30 AM in a condo near 30th Avenue and 12th Street.

Reports say at least two people had to be rescued but no major injuries were reported.

That fire remains under investigation.

A Kenosha woman is expected to be charged with recklessly endangering safety after allegedly shooting and killing a pit bull.

The incident happened near the 36-hundred block of 60th street around 8:45 AM yesterday.

22 year old Diamond Bufford was said to have been in a dispute with a person walking the animal before she allegedly pulled a gun and fired at the pit bull, killing it.

She was arrested at the scene without further incident. No other injuries were reported.