Tues. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Motorcycle Crash; Man Killed in Fire Officially ID’d

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have reported more details about Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash that WLIP first reported on Monday.

It happened just before 8 PM near the 63-hundred block of Sheridan Road.

A 27 year old Kenosha County resident was said to have been weaving in and out of traffic before they crashed into a pole.

The person suffered a head injury and was unresponsive.

They died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

If you have any info on the crash you’re asked to call Kenosha Police.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the man found dead after the Model Market fire earlier this year.

The Kenosha News reports that DNA confirmed 67 year old Johnny Mikus lost his life in the blaze.

He lived above the store and was said to have suffered his fatal injuries as he tried to escape.

The cause of the fire has not officially been determined.