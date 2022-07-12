Tues. Headlines: Police Say 14 Died From Fentanyl Overdose; Man Injured in Car vs Tree Crash

Kenosha Police are reminding residents about the on-going dangers from Fentanyl in the community.

Police say that a 14 year old died from an overdose of fentanyl on July 2nd.

Law enforcement has made several drug busts in recent weeks but are asking residents to contact them with any tips about drug sales in their neighborhood.

One person was injured in a Kenosha County crash last night.

It happened just after 5 PM on Highway SA when a vehicle hit a tree.

The driver was said to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by Flight For Life.

Scanner reports indicated that the man had injuries to his head and leg.

However, he was awake after the crash.

He is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.