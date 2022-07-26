Tues. Headlines: SWAT Team Standoff; 1st Monkey Pox Case in Kenosha; Drowned Teen ID’d; Early Voting Begins

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported after Kenosha Police responded to a disturbance last night.

It happened near an apartment building on 28th Avenue near 40th Street.

Police were called to the area on reports of a person with a gun.

When they arrived, they heard a shot being fired behind the building.

SWAT teams responded and evacuated the residents while searching for any injured people or suspects.

After multiple searches, they found neither.

No arrests have been made but the investigation continues.

No other information was released.

The first case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in Kenosha County.

That’s according to Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit, who says contact tracing is underway.

The risk to the general public is thought to be low.

According to a release from Kenosha County Public Health, people become infected with monkeypox by having direct contact with the skin

lesions, scabs, or body fluids of an infected person, through prolonged face-to-face exposure to respiratory secretions or during intimate physical contact, and more.

Most people recover in two to four weeks without need for treatment, although vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

The name of the teen who drowned in a pond at the Happy Acres Kampground has been released.

14 year old Aiden Braim of Pleasant Prairie was pulled out of approximately 6-9 feet of water by area dive teams.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center.

Early voting gets underway today in Kenosha.

If you live in the city, you can vote early in person at the Municipal Building.

Voting begins at 8 AM each day through August 5th, with the early voting place staying open late some nights-such as Thursday when ballots can be cast until 7 PM.

Voters need to present a valid ID to receive a ballot. Acceptable forms of identification include Driver’s license, unexpired license receipt, US Passport, or Military and Veterans ID.

To see a sample ballot, register to vote, and info on signing up for an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.