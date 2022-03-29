Tues. Headlines: Ziminski Trial Delayed; More Info On Pedestrian Killed; Board Approves Revised Village Green Plan

KENOSHA, WI (AP)–A judge has delayed the trial for a man accused of firing off a “warning shot” on the night of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings.

Jury selection was set to start in Kenosha Monday in the case of 37-year-old Joshua Ziminski.

He’s charged with arson, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.

Trial was rescheduled for June 21 because defense attorney Michael Barth is tied up in another case.

Ziminski, of Caledonia, is accused of participating in protests and riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

That’s when Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded another. A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about what led up to a pedestrian being hit and killed on I-94 over the weekend.

65 year old Emanuel Wilson Jr of Racine was said to have exited a disabled vehicle parked on the right shoulder around 10:30 PM Saturday near Highway KR.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says that he began walking across traffic lanes near the vehicle.

He was struck by multiple vehicles, suffering fatal injuries.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Village Board has approved a revised master plan for the Village Green Center.

The long-planned development will be generally located in an area of the village bordered by Springbrook Road, 39th Avenue, and State Highway 165.

The development will have a mix of residential and commercial buildings.

The revised plan adjusted the residential density which will lessen in neighborhoods built further away from the center.

The revised plan lowers the amount of residential units from 533 to 380 in the western and eastern portions of the development.