Tuesday Covid-19 Update: Kenosha Cases Steady

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP))—Kenosha’s rate of new Covid-19 infections stayed steady Monday as the county reported 14 new cases for a total of one thousand four hundred ninety-two.

No new deaths were reported so the county’s total stands at 43. As we reported last week, Kenosha County has officially removed the Kickstarter gating criteria because it became increasingly clear that Kenosha would not be reaching those metrics anytime soon.

Officials will update different information at least twice a week and will include new cases, activity status, hospitalizations and more.

Wisconsin health officials have not recorded a new death related to the coronavirus for three straight days. The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities stood at 777 as of Monday afternoon, unchanged since Saturday. The state has seen a total of 28,058 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of 315 cases from Sunday. According to health officials, 79% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 5,060 active cases as of Monday.