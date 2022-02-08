Tuesday Headlines: New Amazon Hub Approved; Charges Filed in Lake Andrea Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Amazon will be adding approximately four hundred new jobs in the city of Kenosha. The Kenosha Common Council approved a plan last night that allows the online retailer to occupy a more than one million square foot distribution center near I-94 on 38th Street.

Amazon Rep for the Project Boxwood Jason Vangalis told the council that the company will use it as a hub for a same day delivery service new service opening either in late 2022 or early 2023.

16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo says that the plan cements Amazon’s place in the city.

Once the new facility begins operations, Amazon will add to its more than 3,000 employees in Kenosha.

The Pleasant Prairie man who allegedly crashed his vehicle onto the ice on Lake Andrea last weekend faces several charges including two felonies.

Court records indicate that 35 year old Robert Diaz is charged with felonies for allegedly spitting at an officer before his arrest.

He’s also charged with his third O-W-I, bail jumping, and disorderly conduct.

Diaz is said to have failed to negotiate a curve on 95th street west of 88th Avenue which sent him up and over a 40 foot embankment.

No injuries were reported.