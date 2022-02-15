Tuesday Headlines: Shooting Suspect ID; Ziminski Bond Stays Put; Pierce Nominated to Co. Board

RACINE, WI (AP)–Authorities have identified the man who they say shot and wounded five people in downtown Racine over the weekend before taking his own life.

Police say 50-year-old John Wesley Brown, of Racine, shot four males and one female.

After a brief foot chase, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say all five victims are in stable condition and recovering.

Police provided no information about the identity of the victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County judge has denied a request to lower the bond of a man accused of firing a “warning” shot and lighting fires during the Kenosha Riots.

Joshua Ziminski is also accused of allegedly threatening or intimidating a witness in his upcoming trial.

In a hearing Monday the defense denied that Ziminski intimidated the witness or even knew who he was.

After the incident was reported to the court, the trial was delayed and Ziminski was taken back into custody and his bond was increased.

He’s due back in court on all the charges against him later this month.

Former Kenosha Alderman Dennis Pierce has been nominated by Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day to replace David Celebre as the County Board’s 5th District representative.

Celebre resigned in December leaving the seat vacant.

Pierce was one of three applicants for the seat and must be confirmed at the next County Board Meeting Wednesday night.

If confirmed he will serve out the term which ends in April.

Pierce and Brian Thomas are running for a full term on the April 5th ballot.

Pierce was a Kenosha Alderman from 1984 to 2004.