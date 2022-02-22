Tuesday Headlines: Winter Weather Cancels Classes; “KIN” Master Plan Up For Vote

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Winter Weather is causing schools to close or operate remotely.

Kenosha Unified says that all classes will be held virtually today while Central, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran and St Joseph Catholic Academy have canceled classes completely.

The Kenosha Senior Center will be closed. KUSD says that worsening weather conditions later in the day was a main factor in the decision.

Gateway Technical College will cancel any classes before 10 AM and will delay opening campuses until then.

Kenosha may be taking another step forward this week when it comes to a long anticipated redevelopment in the middle of the city.

The Kenosha Common Council is scheduled to vote at tomorrow night’s meeting to adopt the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Master Plan.

Also known as the “KIN,” the development will occupy the former space of the Kenosha Engine Plant west of the city’s Uptown Neighborhood.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has repeatedly linked the development to the Uptown revitalization.

The area is expected to be parceled out with side streets created to intersect the development.

A business incubation center has also been proposed for the area.