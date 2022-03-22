Tues. Headlines: Woman Arrested After Chase; Man Alleges Woman Points Gun After Dispute; Gas Prices Down

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois woman is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop.

It happened around 1:30 PM yesterday beginning on Green Bay Road near 79th Street. Officers initiated the stop after spotting a stolen vehicle.

The driver reportedly fled in the vehicle east on 75th street then south on 22nd Avenue before going west on Springbrook Road, reportedly reaching speeds near 75 miles per hour.

Pleasant Prairie Police utilized spike stripes to disable the vehicle.

A 20 year old from Illinois was uninjured and arrested.

She faces several charges including felony fleeing and eluding.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A woman was arrested yesterday after a man told police she pointed a gun at him.

It happened around 3:30 PM in the parking lot of Mahone Middle School.

Scanner reports indicated that the two had argued before she pointed the gun at him.

The woman was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Gas prices in Kenosha are slowly dropping.

Kenosha’s average for a gallon of gas is $3.93, down six cents from last week.

It’s still 30 cents higher than a month ago.

AAA estimates that it costs just over $59 to fill the average 15 gallon tank.