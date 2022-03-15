Tuesday Headlines: Woman Dead After Weekend Crash; Trial in Case of Missing Man Gets Underway

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Twin Lakes woman is dead after a three vehicle crash on Saturday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 43 year old Abby Warchal was stopped in traffic, waiting to make a left turn from Fox River Road in Randall to 125th Street when her vehicle was hit from behind.

The impact sent her into oncoming traffic where a truck collided with her head on. She was severely injured and died at the hospital. Alcohol or drugs is not thought to be a factor in the case and no other injuries were reported.

The other drivers were said to have cooperated with the investigation.

There’s no word on any pending charges.

A trial is set to get underway today in one of the more mysterious cases recently in Kenosha.

41 year old Zachariah Anderson is charged with homicide and stalking in the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr nearly two years ago.

Gutierrez went missing in 2020 and police found evidence of a struggle in his apartment.

The investigation led to Anderson who has maintained his innocence. Gutierrez was reportedly in a relationship with Anderson’s ex-girlfriend. The defendant is accused of spying on his ex and Gutierrez. Jury selection was completed yesterday.