KENOSHA, WI–Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin and there are a handful of races on the ballot depending on where you live. In Kenosha the primary for the special election for State Representative pits Democrats Tip Maguire, Gina Walkington, and Spencer Zimmerman for the nomination.

In the Village of Somers incumbent George Stoner faces challenger Kevin Matthewson for Village President. There is also a race for Kenosha Unified School Board where they are only two candidates-Rebecca Stevens and Tony Garcia. Both are likely to win reelection barring a write in campaign as there are two open seats.

There is also a race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. You can see a sample ballot here.