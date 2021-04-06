Tuesday is Spring Election Day

Voting Booths

Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin and there are several local races on the ballot. One of the more high profile races locally has been for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 where Angelina Gabriele faces Angela Cunningham.

There are several Circuit and Appeals Court races. Also on the local ballot is the race for Kenosha Unified School Board where the top three vote getters will win a seat on the board.

The one statewide race is for State Schools Superintendent in which Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly faces former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr.