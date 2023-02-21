Tuesday is Spring Primary Day in Wisconsin

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Tuesday is primary election day in Wisconsin.

In Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and Somers, three candidates are vying for a spot on the Kenosha Unified School Board.

In the statewide race, four candidates are running for a spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The top two vote getters will move on to April’s General Election.

With two conservatives and two liberals on the ballot today the balance of the court is in the balance.

