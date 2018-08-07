Twin Lakes Drowning Victims Identified

Two people who drowned in separate incidents in Twin Lakes were identified Monday. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in Lake Mary off of Lance Park. Twin Lakes police say 54-year-old Carol Varney from Racine was swimming with friends when she suddenly lost consciousness. She was immediately pulled from the water and taken to shore where CPR was performed. Varney was pronounced dead at Burlington Hospital. Just hours later, first responders were called to Musial Beach on Lake Elizabeth for the drowning of 3-year-old Theodore Johnson.

The toddler was on an anchored pontoon boat just about 100 yards off the beach with his older brother. Police say at the time his life vest had come off. The rest of the family was out on a swimming pad attached to the boat and police say they did not hear Theodore fall or jump off.