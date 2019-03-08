Twin Lakes Police Captain Resigns

KENOSHA, WI–The Twin Lakes Police captain who allegedly stole pain pills from his department’s evidence room has resigned. Dennis Linn was reportedly caught on security camera in the act. He was officially charged late last month and his resignation was turned in yesterday.

The drugs in question were turned into the department as part of a drug take back program. Pain killers were also reportedly found in Linn’s home.

His wife is also charged in the case. Linn is due back in court later this month. He’s out of jail on a signature bond.