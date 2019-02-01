Twin Lakes Teen Allegedly Planned to Kill Father

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information on the teenager who allegedly stabbed her father in the face. The incident happened Jan 13th at the family’s Twin Lakes home. The 14 year old is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as an adult. The father suffered a laceration to the face but survived the attack.

The criminal complaint alleges that the girl wrote about wanting to kill her father by poison, with several entries laying out her plans over the past few months.

On the day before the stabbing the girl’s parents reportedly confronted the suspect about an online relationship the suspect had with a person identifying himself as a 21 year old man named “Dave.” The following day the father was laying down and watching T.V. when the attack occurred.

The suspect is back in court in later this month.