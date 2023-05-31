Two Arrested and Charged in Waukegan Bowling Alley Murder

(Waukegan, IL) Two people have been arrested and charged in a Waukegan murder. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Monday when police were notified about the death of Mieshon Harvey at Vista East hospital. The 21-year-old was said to suffer multiple gunshot wounds while in the parking lot of a Fountain Square bowling alley. Police say the shooting was the result of Harvey attempting to break up a fight between two females. 24-year-old Josiah Mars of Zion is accused of firing the shots that killed the victim, he is charged with three counts of murder. The man who allegedly supplied the weapon, 32-year-old Derrick Wells of Zion, also faces murder charges, as well as multiple domestic battery counts.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-31-23)