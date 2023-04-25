Two Arrested For Fleeing Authorities After Alleged Store Theft

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people are in custody after they allegedly fled from authorities after stealing merchandise from Walmart.

The incident happened Friday when the staff at the Somers store called the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department when a woman who they believed had robbed the store previously arrived in a large van.

A deputy arrived on scene shortly after 43 year old Tyrone Gister and 37 year old Amanda Bloom-both of Racine-exited the store after ditching their cart in the middle of an aisle.

A deputy pursued them on foot but they escaped to the van and pulled away.

Gister then allegedly accelerated toward a squad car before swerving at the last moment.

The two were stopped after reportedly almost hitting a pedestrian.

Gister faces a slew of charges including fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping.

Bloom faces charges of retail theft.