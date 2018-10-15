Two Arrested For Playing With Gun

KENOSHA, WI–Two men were arrested in Pleasant Prairie Saturday after they allegedly handled a gun in a truck outside of a sporting goods store. The report came in around 5:30 PM after the two 20 year olds were seen handling the gun with one reportedly having the shotgun in his mouth. Responding officers reported the two men leaving the sporting goods store and thought a robbery may be in progress.

Officers stopped the truck on highway 50 after leaving the store’s parking lot, making the men exit the vehicle at gunpoint. After investigating, officers found that there was no robbery but the men were arrested for not having a permit for firearm.

The eastbound lanes of highway 50 were shut down while the traffic stop was on-going. The two reportedly told officers that they had delivered coffee to a friend at the store and were just messing around with the gun when they got back to their vehicle.