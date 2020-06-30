Two Arrested in Gurnee Shooting

GURNEE, IL (WLIP)–Police in Gurnee have announced a pair of arrests after a shooting incident last week.

On June 25th a homeowner in the 900 block of Ralph Avenue was notified about activity in the driveway.

The homeowner noticed two people going through an unlocked vehicle…and yelled at the duo to leave his property. As they fled, the pair reportedly fired twice towards the homeowner.

The bullets hit the house, but didn’t cause any injuries. An investigation then took place, and led to the arrests of 18-year-old Ian Matus of Gurnee, and 19-year-old Maseo Rosser of Zion.

Both teens are facing aggravated discharge of a firearm, and burglary charges.

Rosser is also facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon