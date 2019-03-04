Two Arrested on DUIs in Separate but Related Incidents

MT PLEASANT, WI–Two people were arrested after a drunk driving crash that ended up with a car hitting a house. The incident happened early yesterday morning near the 4600 block of Spring Street in Mt Pleasant just after 2:30 AM.

According to police reports a male driver and a female passenger were in the car when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Instead the car became airborne, crashing into a curb and then into a nearby home. 52 year old Randy Strohkirch was arrested on suspicion of DUI 4th offense.

The second person arrested was another driver who allegedly drove around the barrier indicating the area was closed to traffic. When stopped, officers say that 29 year old Jessica Barker was also intoxicated and charged on suspicion of DUI, and given a citation for marijuana possession.