Two Arrested, Two Police Officer Hurt After Incident at Gurnee Mills Mall

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Gurnee, IL) Two people were arrested and two police officers were injured after an arrest at Gurnee Mills. Authorities say they went to the mall on Saturday afternoon on reports of a stolen vehicle, which they found in a parking lot. Through surveillance video they were able to identify a pair of suspects, both of whom were discovered in a department store inside the mall. As officials attempted to take 38-year-old Lee Hernandez of Beach Park into custody, he fled, and a scuffle ensued that left one officer with a broken ankle and one with a lacerated hand. Hernandez was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and resisting a peace officer. The other suspect, 23-year-old Jasmyn Schiller of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle…she also had a warrant out of Wisconsin. Her bond was set at 1-million-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-7-23)