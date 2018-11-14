Two Charged After Early Sunday Fight

KENOSHA, WI–A fight outside of a Kenosha bar left one man hospitalized and put two others in custody. The incident happened around 1 AM Sunday morning outside of a bar on 6th avenue near 55th street. According to police reports, officers responded to the scene and found an unconscious man laying on the sidewalk.

The 25 year old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries including a fractured skull, had emergency surgery, and is in a medically induced coma on a ventilator. Two men were arrested in connection with the case, 23 year old Maurice Cloutier and 24 year old Sergio Lopez-Castro.

They were charged with several felonies, including felony aggravated battery and felony theft. Surveillance video of the incident reportedly shows a verbal altercation turned violent between the injured man and the two suspects. They are being held on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.