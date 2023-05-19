Two Charged In Connection With Shooting of 3 Year Old Girl

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed against two people after a three year old girl was injured in a shooting.

It happened last Friday in the 51-hundred block of 29th Avenue.

18 year old Christian Koleske is charged with three counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of child neglect.

A 19 year old woman who was in the home when the child was injured-Dynasty Cooper-face one count of child neglect.

The girl was hospitalized after the shooting and is expected to recover.

Police say the gun from the shooting disappeared long before they were notified of the incident.

If you have info on the gun or anything related to the case you asked to contact Kenosha Police.