Two Charged With Looting During Kenosha Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two more people have been charged in connection with the looting that happened in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

25 year old Antoine Simpson and 23 year old Rhyanon McNab are both charged with theft, burglary, and criminal damage to property in connection with the looting of Uptown Beauty and Variety on 22nd Avenue near 61st Street.

Police reports say that thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise was either stolen or destroyed. The two suspects were reportedly identified from video surveillance around the area. Simpson and Mcnab were allegedly among the crowd that broke into the store.

Records indicate that both suspects live in the vicinity of the Uptown neighborhood.