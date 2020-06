RACINE, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man is one of two people charged with setting an historic house on fire in Racine during last week’s violence and unrest.

25 year old Justin Hernandez was allegedly seen on a social media video admitting to setting the Thelma Orr Community Policing House ablaze.

The other suspect is 20 year old Kylie Gelmi who was reportedly seen on a video from Hernandez’ phone participating in the arson. Both face charges of arson and burglary.