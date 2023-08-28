Two Children and Their Mother Saved From Drowning By Two Off Duty KSD Deputies

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha family safe after a close call in Lake Michigan and the quick response by two off duty Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies Christopher Bischoff and Kelsey Schwuchow were at Simmons Island beach Sunday when a member of their party spotted two children in distress in the water.

The children’s mother was in the water attempting to save them.

The deputies sprang into action, entering the water to save all those in trouble.

However once in the water the deputies themselves encountered trouble staying afloat.

Luckily, the deputies were able to get the children and their mother to shore despite the current pulling them away from the shoreline.

The family and the deputies are all ok and expected to make a full recovery.