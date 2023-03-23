Two Children Injured in Vehicle vs Tree Crash in Somers

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A seven year old child suffered possible life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash Wednesday.

It happened around 6 PM in the 400 block of Sheridan Road in Somers.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a Jeep driven by a 27 year old Kenosha woman was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the driver swerved off the roadway to avoid striking a slower vehicle in front of it.

Instead the Jeep struck a tree.

Two children were inside-the 7 year old and a 2 year old-who were not wearing seat belts and were not strapped into safety seats.

The children were taken to the hospital while the driver was arrested.

Investigators say she showed signs of intoxication at the scene.

She faces charges of OWI causing injury to a child under 16, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

The crash remains under investigation.