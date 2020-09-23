Two Dead After Home Invasion Attempt in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Two people are dead after an attempted home invasion in Waukegan. Waukegan Police say they were called around 10 o’clock on Tuesday morning, to the 100-block of Frolic Avenue for a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they found two males in the front yard…both were dead and showed signs of gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation showed that the deceased individuals attempted to force their way into the home…an altercation then took place, and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the males and at least one of the home’s occupants.

The investigation by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is considered open and active.