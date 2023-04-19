Two Dead After Late Night UTV Crash Near Antioch

(Antioch, IL) Two people are dead after a crash in the Antioch area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called around 9:45 last night to a crash that involved a Utility Terrain Vehicle or UTV that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The occupants of the vehicle, a 56-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene after being partially ejected from the UTV. Neither were said to be wearing seatbelts or helmets. Autopsies and identifications for the pair are pending. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-19-23)